Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have risen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 12.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 39.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $3.04/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.15/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.04/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.15/g.

