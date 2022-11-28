Gas pump generic

NOV. 28, 2022 - Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 12.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 18.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 13.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $2.55/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.64/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.55/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.64/g.

Recommended for you