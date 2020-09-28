Nebraska gas prices have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,150 stations. Gas prices in Nebraska are 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska is priced at $1.82/g today while the most expensive is $2.54/g, a difference of 72.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.82/g while the highest is $2.54/g, a difference of 72.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today. The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 47.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Nebraska and the national average going back ten years:
- September 28, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
- September 28, 2018: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
- September 28, 2017: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
- September 28, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
- September 28, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
- September 28, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
- September 28, 2013: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)
- September 28, 2012: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)
- September 28, 2011: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)
- September 28, 2010: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
- Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Lincoln- $2.21/g, down 7.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.28/g.
South Dakota- $2.08/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.08/g.
Omaha- $2.12/g, unchanged from last week's $2.12/g.
"Higher oil prices caused most states to see gas prices inch higher, with the national average rising ever so slightly in the last week, breaking its three week streak of declines. However, the rise is likely temporary as oil prices that had pushed higher gave up their gains last week and closed near the low-side of the range they've been in for quite some time," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBudd, said. "According to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand declined again last week, falling nearly 1% from the prior week, largely in line with expectations as we head into the first full week of fall. While the Atlantic is finally silent- likely temporary- really the only upside we could see over the coming months would be borne out of hurricane season, or if a COVID-19 vaccine proves successful in pushing demand back closer to normal."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
SOURCE GasBuddy
