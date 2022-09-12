Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 25.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 49.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $3.11/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.25/g, a difference of $1.14/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.11/g while the highest was $4.25/g, a difference of $1.14/g.

Recommended for you