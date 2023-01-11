Nebraska DHHS Dept of Health and Human Services logo letterhead April 2020

Following the recent passage of federal legislation, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is preparing to resume regular reviews of Medicaid eligibility. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid members have kept Medicaid coverage even if no longer eligible.

Starting March 1, 2023, each Medicaid member’s current eligibility will be reviewed. It will take approximately twelve months to review all cases.

