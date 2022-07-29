Nebraska Owner's Insurance ribbon cutting July 28 2022

Pictured are members of Nebraska Owner's Insurance along with Broken Bow business people for the ribbon cutting for the agency joining the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce (-7/28/22)

 Mona Weatherly

There was a ribbon cutting and open house at the Broken Bow office for Nebraska Owner's Insurance Thursday afternoon. The insurance agency now has six locations. The agency bought Tim Troxel's insurance company with Troxel planning on retirement. Tina Hurt will be in the Broken Bow office.

Local offices are 115 E. Kimball, Callaway, 308-836-2201 and 914 South D, Broken Bow, 308-872-6996. Local contacts are are Chip Bullock, Liana Hrupek, AIP, Karen Bomberger, CSR, and Tina Hurt.

