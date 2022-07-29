There was a ribbon cutting and open house at the Broken Bow office for Nebraska Owner's Insurance Thursday afternoon. The insurance agency now has six locations. The agency bought Tim Troxel's insurance company with Troxel planning on retirement. Tina Hurt will be in the Broken Bow office.
Local offices are 115 E. Kimball, Callaway, 308-836-2201 and 914 South D, Broken Bow, 308-872-6996. Local contacts are are Chip Bullock, Liana Hrupek, AIP, Karen Bomberger, CSR, and Tina Hurt.
