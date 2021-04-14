Tuesday morning April 13, 2021 the FDA and CDC released a statement on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The FDA/CDC statement can be viewed here: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0413-JJ-vaccine.html?fbclid=IwAR0obkj2qTYSD87OlJr1_bi63RR6Fr_ZOztRpfLacKtCcXXjflYcyRh4zaw
Loup Basin Public Health Department, along with our vaccine partners in the district and across the state, have paused the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine based on this statement.
This event proves the importance of post-marketing surveillance that is conducted on all vaccinations after the receive FDA approval and are used in the general population. These safety systems are in place to quickly identify these events and implement actions, such as this pause, if needed.
Please note that there are no recommendations currently to pause the use of the other two COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna. LBPHD and its partners will continue to hold clinics offering the Moderna vaccine.
About Loup Basin Public Health Department: Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler. Follow Loup Basin Public Health Department on Facebook (@lbphd.org) and Instagram (@loupbasinpublichealthdept).
