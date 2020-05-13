At today’s coronavirus update press conference (Wednesday, May 13, 2020) in Lincoln, Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone answered questions about remdesivir, a medicine that has shown some promise in treating COVID-19 patients.
Anthone said for some patients, use of the medicine has resulted in a 30 percent decrease in hospital length stay. For example, a 15-day stay was decreased to 11 days. He says it is also a factor in decrease of the mortality rate from 12 percent to 8 percent. The state is currently working on guidelines for the use of the medicine in Nebraska.
“We think it will be of use for some patients,” Anothone said. “It does give people hope. It gives doctors hope. Doctors want to give their patients the best chance they have. It’s useful in getting people off ventilators.”
The governor said Nebraska has received 400 vials of remdesivir, the state’s allotment, which can serve about 50 patients. “It’s for severely impacted people on ventilators,” Ricketts said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.