Near downtown Lincoln, a timeless relic famous for clandestine meetings and romantic interludes keeps its secrets close. Named for outlaw Jesse James, Robber’s Cave and the myths surrounding it is a new story featured in the April 13 episode of the Nebraska Public Media series “Nebraska Stories.”
This month, “Nebraska Stories” airs at 8 p.m. CT, Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27 on Nebraska Public Media.
Other new stories in four April episodes include:
- April 6 – “North Omaha Legacies” – Tour North Omaha with Preston Love, Jr., to see how the community is celebrating the past and embracing the future.
- April 6 – “The Relic Hunter” – Bottles, guns and arrowheads are part an Ogallala man’s collection of items that travelers left along the Oregon Trail.
- April 6 – “Lloyd McCarter & The Honky-Tonk Revival” – A local band plays the unmistakable sounds of old-time country music.
- April 13 – “Pioneers Park Pillars” – Explore how sandstone columns that were once part of the U.S. Treasury Building found a home in Lincoln’s Pioneer’s Park.
- April 13 – “Made for Market” – Visit the Norfolk Farmer’s Market where twin sisters sell fresh produce and another vendor sells bread from his thriving bakery.
- April 27 – “Leonard Knight: Before Salvation Mountain” – See the untold story of a 1980s traveler who stopped near Shelton, and with community help sewed a balloon to spread his message of faith.
- April 27 – “Feeding the Soul” – A Yazidi refugee from Iraq helps fellow Arab immigrants adjust to life in the U.S. by sharing food, a common cultural touchstone.
The April 20 themed episode, “Life in the Middle of Everywhere,” features stories about immigration, including the Homestead Act of 1862; Lincoln as a federally designated refugee settlement city; a citizenship ceremony at Homestead National Monument in Beatrice, Neb., and Zabuni Coffee in Grand Island, Neb., which helps small African coffee farmers.
Other archival stories in April include a granddaughter reflecting on the war experiences her grandfather shared in his writings, Omaha’s Blue Barn Theatre, a custom hat maker in the Sandhills and unregistered rural burial grounds in Nebraska.
Enjoyed by viewers across the state for its feature-based, character-driven storytelling, “Nebraska Stories” covers art, science, history, sports, performance, nature and more. New episodes air Thursdays at 8 p.m. CT, repeating at 9 p.m. CT, Mondays on Nebraska Public Media and at 8:30 a.m. CT, Fridays on World.
“Nebraska Stories” is funded in part by The Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation, as well as Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. The series is also funded in part by the Nebraska Soybean Board, the Nebraska Tourism Commission, Phelps Memorial Health Center and Re-Bath Omaha.
