Voting election poll workers Nov 3 2020 Julie Kleeb Ann Kawata

Poll workers Julie Kleeb, left, and Ann Kawata assist a voter during the Nov. 3, 2020 general election at the Municipal Building in Broken Bow, Neb.

 Mona Weatherly

According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website this afternoon (11/04/20) with numbers still unofficial, Nebraska had 73.86 percent voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election (11/03/2020).

There were 936,106 ballots cast out of 1,267,366 registered voters across the state.

Several counties reached close to 90 percent voter turnout.

  • Blaine 88.67 percent
  • Boone 88.40 percent
  • Arthur 88.11percent
  • Garden 87.64 percent
  • Cedar 87.61 percent

Custer County had a 74.04 percent turnout; Loup 86.72; Valley 78.59; Sherman 82.24; Logan 81.00; and Thomas 85.49.

The lowest percentages were in the following counties with only one close to 50 percent.

  • Thurston 54.49 percent
  • Dakota 60.27 percent
  • Dawson 67.29 percent
  • Kimball 67.42 percent
  • Box Butte 66.18 percent

