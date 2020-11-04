According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website this afternoon (11/04/20) with numbers still unofficial, Nebraska had 73.86 percent voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election (11/03/2020).
There were 936,106 ballots cast out of 1,267,366 registered voters across the state.
Several counties reached close to 90 percent voter turnout.
- Blaine 88.67 percent
- Boone 88.40 percent
- Arthur 88.11percent
- Garden 87.64 percent
- Cedar 87.61 percent
Custer County had a 74.04 percent turnout; Loup 86.72; Valley 78.59; Sherman 82.24; Logan 81.00; and Thomas 85.49.
The lowest percentages were in the following counties with only one close to 50 percent.
- Thurston 54.49 percent
- Dakota 60.27 percent
- Dawson 67.29 percent
- Kimball 67.42 percent
- Box Butte 66.18 percent
