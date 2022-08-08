Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 75.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 86.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $3.08/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.71/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.08/g while the highest was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.71/g.

