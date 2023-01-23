Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have risen 12.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 36.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $2.98/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89/g, a difference of 91.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.98/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of 91.0 cents per gallon.

Recommended for you