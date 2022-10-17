Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 12.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 54.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $3.24/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.24/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon.

