Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have risen 14.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 43.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 22.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $3.05/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.09/g, a difference of $1.04/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.05/g while the highest was $4.09/g, a difference of $1.04/g.

