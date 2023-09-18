Gas pump generic
September 18, 2023 - Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 16.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon.
 

