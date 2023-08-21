Gas pump generic

AUG. 21, 2023 - Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 26.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $3.29/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.34/g, a difference of $1.05/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.29/g while the highest was $4.34/g, a difference of $1.05/g.

