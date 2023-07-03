Gas pump generic

JULY 2, 2023 - Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 136.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $2.94/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.05/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.94/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.05/g.

