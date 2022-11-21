Gas pump generic

NOV. 21, 2022 - Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $2.59/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.24/g, a difference of $1.65/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.59/g while the highest was $4.24/g, a difference of $1.65/g.

