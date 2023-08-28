Gas pump generic

AUG. 28, 2023 - Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 9.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.333 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $3.19/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.34/g, a difference of $1.15/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.19/g while the highest was $4.34/g, a difference of $1.15/g.

