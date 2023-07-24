Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 0.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 86.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $2.93/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.05/g, a difference of $1.12/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.93/g while the highest was $4.05/g, a difference of $1.12/g.

