Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 15.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 81.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $2.94/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.17/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.94/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.17/g.

