Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have risen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $3.08/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.34/g, a difference of $1.26/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.08/g while the highest was $4.34/g, a difference of $1.26/g.

