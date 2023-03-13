Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have risen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 65.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.30 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $2.85/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.94/g, a difference of $1.09/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.85/g while the highest was $3.94/g, a difference of $1.09/g.

