Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 60.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $3.19/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.19/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.10/g.

