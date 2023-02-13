Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 12.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon, the lowest level since March 5, 2022.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $2.86/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.04/g, a difference of $1.18/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.86/g while the highest was $4.04/g, a difference of $1.18/g.

