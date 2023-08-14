Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 38.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 12.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.270 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $3.35/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.54/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.35/g while the highest was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.54/g.

