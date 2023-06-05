Gas pump generic

June 3, 2023 - gasbuddy.com - Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 125.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.88 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $2.96/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.14/g, a difference of $1.18/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.96/g while the highest was $4.14/g, a difference of $1.18/g.

