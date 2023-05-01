Gas pump generic

GASBUDDY.COM - May 1, 2023 - Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 11.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 51.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.07 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $2.87/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.32/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.87/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.32/g.

