For Custer County, Neb., two weather warnings are in effect New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Custer County to be in effect from 6 p.m. Central this evening, Friday (12/32/12) to 6 p.m. Central tomorrow (01/01/22).
A Wind Chill Warning is also in effect from 6 p.m. The following info is from the NWS.
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Custer County.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Hazard travel conditions are expected from snow and blowing snow for much of central and western Nebraska. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
The Wind Chill Warning is also in effect for the Nebraska counties of Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler including the cities of Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, and Ericson.
A Winter Weather Advisory for these counties is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. tomorrow....
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler and Custer Counties.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of additional areas of north central and north west Nebraska.
