Nebraska students are invited to tell their stories using creative writing skills and illustrations in the 2020 NET PBS KIDS Writers Contest.
The contest, sponsored by NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR Stations, is open to all Nebraska students in kindergarten through third grade. First, second and third place winners will be selected from each grade level.
Submitted stories can be fact, fiction, prose or poetry and must include at least five original color illustrations.
Entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and mailed to NET in Lincoln, or emailed to kids@netNebraska.org. For more contest rules, details on how to enter and helpful writing resources, visit netnebraska.org/write.
