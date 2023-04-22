This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the April 20, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
One more week has passed. I cannot really say, because of the paper, we have weeks that are normal because of what happens in a week and the news we must report.
I think back on my life, when portrait photography was my full-time business. My weeks were surrounded by keeping my mind creative for the upcoming sessions and weddings and keeping track of orders and their progress.
At the paper we have highs and lows. Many Chief staff members attended the Nebraska Press Association (NPA) annual convention. I am proud of the awards the staff was recognized with. The NPA celebrated its 150th anniversary. The Chief, in its 131st year, joined the ranks of the NPA 19 years later.
Convention is a great time to catch up with other editors and publishers to find out what they are doing and how they are doing. That was our high for last week.
With phones on silent overnight, we woke up Friday morning to that hear, once again, fire ravaged an area of Custer County. That was our low for the week.
It was even more personal for Chip and I as the McGinns are good friends of ours. Having sat at the dining and kitchen tables in their home, having helped prepare food in the kitchen, the photo we saw Friday morning seemed like it could not possibly have happened, but it did.
Chip and I start talking, asking, “What would you do?” “What would you take?” and “Are we prepared?”
I have not done it yet, but I do need a better inventory of what all is in our home and to figure out how it can be saved off-site since, what we have learned from the McGinn Fire, fireproof safes are not safe from fire!
Changing thoughts here, the NPA had an auction that you can read more about on page A8. In the middle of the auction of the football, I turned to Chip and said, “We should get that. It would be a great fund raiser for the fire relief and something unusual.” We will publish more details later. Our hope is that a 10-year-old who loves football can get a ticket for ten dollars, have the chance to win and also be taught the importance of being charitable to something like this project. Whatever is taken in on the raffle will go towards the fire relief of the northwest part of Custer County. Chip and I will let those affected say where proceeds will go.
Not being accustomed to auctions and feeling this would be a great item to get and bring back home (after all, I am not a collector of signed footballs), I thought Chip did not have the last bid. It’s not easy to communicate when the auctioneer iscalling out all those numbers, so I raised my hand to bid. The auctioneer stopped and asked, “Aren’t you two together?” It turned out that we had started bidding against each other!
They were kind enough to give us the football for Chip’s last bid. That became one of our “highs” for the week - to score the football and hope we can do some good with it.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.