Municipal Building 2022

At the Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, meeting, the Broken Bow City Council approved new ambulance and EMT stand-by fees (Resolution 2023-11). The new fees are $15 per EMT with a three-hour minimum ($45) and an addition $15 per person per hour after the minimum three hours. These fees apply for requested ambulance standby for non-school sanctioned events.

The appointment of Jarrod Conner to the Board of Public Works was approved by the council. The council also authorized the signature for the Municipal Annual Certification of Program compliance to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards 2023.

