At the Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, meeting, the Broken Bow City Council approved new ambulance and EMT stand-by fees (Resolution 2023-11). The new fees are $15 per EMT with a three-hour minimum ($45) and an addition $15 per person per hour after the minimum three hours. These fees apply for requested ambulance standby for non-school sanctioned events.
The appointment of Jarrod Conner to the Board of Public Works was approved by the council. The council also authorized the signature for the Municipal Annual Certification of Program compliance to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards 2023.
Also approved was the Interlocal Agreement between the City of Broken Bow and the Lexington Area Solid Waste Agency. Mayor Rod Sonnichsen was appointed as the city representative with City Administrator David Schmidt as alternate representative. “The City of Broken Bow has one vote on the board (of the solid waste jurisdiction),” Mayor Sonnichsen said. “I attend their meetings once a quarter. There are 44 people on the board.” Sonnichsen said he has been attending the meetings on behalf of the City of Broken Bow since the first term of Mayor Cecil Burt, however, the agency asked for a representative and alternate to be officially named.
The Broken Bow City Council will hold a budget hearing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. This will occur prior to the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. the same evening. Council members will meet for a budget workshop this Thursday (Aug. 24, 2023) at noon.
Present for the Aug. 22 meeting were council members Russ Smith, Paul Holland, Chris Myers and president David Baltz; Mayor Rod Sonnichen; City administrator David Schmidt; City Attorney Jason White; Deputy Clerk Jason Holcomb; and City Treasurer Jennifer Waterhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.