Thursday evening (June 9, 2022), the City of Broken Bow dedicated a new building at Paul Brown Field in Tomahawk Park.
Construction of the 24 x 54 brick and concrete building was started in March, according to City Administrator Dan Knoell and, he said, "is 98 percent finished.” Knoell said details of the paint are still being finalized however, a red and white exterior is planned.
Thursday night at the dedication, Knoell thanked city workers for the building. “Especially (Overseer of Streets and Parks) Darren Marten and his street crew. They have done an outstanding job with a very tight deadline," Knoell said.
The building houses the concession stand and restrooms. It will also be used for storage and a storm shelter.
The dedication took place prior to the American Legion Baseball game in which Broken Bow faced Holdrege.
