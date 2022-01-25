On the agenda for this evening’s Broken Bow City Council meeting is the approval of the appointment of a council member for the vacant position for the west ward.
There will also be a public hearing on Ordinance 1252, Mandatory Trash Removal Fees.
In new business, the council will elect a new president.
There will be consideration of a public hearing and approval for advertising for bids for the Memorial Drive Project.
Also on the agenda is approval for a re-appointment of the Library Board, use KENO funds to purchase lights and flags and the sale of a 1996 Ford F700 truck.
There will also be recognition of EMR of the Year and Act of Heroism
The meeting is at 6 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Municipal Building in Broken Bow. The public is invited to attend.
