Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced new Directed Health Measures today
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020). The new DHMs go into affect at 12:01 a.m. , Wednesday, Nov. 9 2020
The new DHMs will require six (6) feet of separation between groups (household members) and customers at gyms, bars, restaurants, churches, funerals, etc.
In a business where close contact is required, such as a barber shop or massage therapy, masks will be required.
At restaurants and bars, patrons will be required to remain seated at a table unless playing game. Patrons will be required to wear a mask when playing a game.
For extra-curricular actives (club or school sponsored) only household members will be allowed to attend. There should be six feet distance between household groups.
Indoor events such as arenas, auctions, stadiums, conferences, theaters, etc., are at 25 percent rated occupancy and no more than 50,000. Dancing is allowed at weddings at your own table.
Plans for such events need to be submitted to your local public health department.
Gov Ricketts said the rapidly rising hospitalization is a factor in issuing new DHMs.
One Sept. 23, approximately 200 people were hospitalized across the state; today (Monday, Nov. 9, 2020), that number is approximately 800, an increase of 600 in seven weeks.
The governor said Nebraska need to “keep the guard up” and remember the 3 Cs - avoid close contact, confined spaces and crowded gatherings. “We need to re-double our efforts with all the told we have,” he said Monday.
The new DHMs will be in effect until at least Nov. 30, 2020.
Asked if he is considering further restrictions, Ricketts said, "Generally you need time to see if the DHMs are working (about two to three weeks) but we always continue to re-evaluate."
