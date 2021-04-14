Broken Bow will be getting a new firetruck, possibly as early as this weekend.
At Tuesday's City Council meeting (04/13/21), the council voted to spend $159,900 to purchase a 1999 Pierce Dash fire truck with a 100 foot arm. The 22-year-old vehicle has 17,821 miles on it and has a 2,000 gallons per minute (GPM) pump.
The new purchase will replace city's 1977 ladder truck which has a 75 foot arm and a 1,250 GPM pump. The new truck also has a platform at the end of the arm as well as an air delivery system to deliver fresh air to the platform.
Broken Bow Fire Chief Jason Baum said it is the goal of the department to reach 3,500 GMP with two trucks. The two pumper trucks will remain in service. Equipment from the 1977 truck will be moved to the 1999 truck and the truck will most likely be sold.
City Administrator Dan Knoell said the truck will be purchased using funds collected through sales tax. Of the City's 1.5 percent tax, 0.5 percent of that is collected for city operations, Knoell said. "We consider the fire truck part of operations," he said. Knoell said there is currently more than $800,000 in the fund reserved for operations.
Both Baum and Knoell said they have reviewed the maintenance records of the new truck and are confident that it has been well maintained. The Pennsylvania fire department that is selling the truck in only doing so because they have a truck rotation program.
A few members of the Broken Bow Fire Department plan to fly to Philadelphia to get the truck and drive it to Broken Bow. The cost of this is far less that the more than $13,000 quoted to have the truck transported to Nebraska.
Baum said he has reached out to the Kearney Fire Department to ask about training as KFD has very similar trucks.
After the truck arrives, the only additional cost, other than normal maintenance, will be the cost of re-lettering for it to reflect the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department.
It was noted that the price of a similar truck purchased brand new would be approximately $1.2 million dollars.
