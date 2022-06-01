Friday, May 27, members of Callaway’s Bryson-Booker American Legion Post 59 raised a 9x12 foot flag for the first time on the new 38 foot lighted pole at Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway, Neb. The pole was donated by Myers Construction and was installed by the Sons of American Legion Squad 59. “What a proud symbol of respect and dedication to veterans,” American Legion member Doug Boldt said.
The pole was installed in the center of the cemetery, next to the grave of Pvt. Robert Booker. Booker was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions in Tunisia (in northern Africa) in 1943.
Booker was born in Callaway in 1920. At the age of 23 and in the Army, he advanced against the enemy with a light machine gun. He took out one enemy machine gun and encouraged members of his squad and directed their fire despite being fatally wounded.
The Callaway post also carries the name of Dr. Bryson who founded the post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.