Starting this fall, a new Special Landowner Deer Season gives a qualifying landowner a three-day season on their own property preceding the regular firearm deer season.
The $8 Special Landowner Deer Permit is valid only for the three-day season: Nov. 6-8, 2021. It is not valid for the November firearm season and it may not be used as a Limited Landowner Permit.
A landowner may not apply for or purchase more than one Special Landowner Deer Permit per calendar year.
The qualifying landowner may buy up to four of these permits to designate themselves or immediate family to hunt on his or her property on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before the opening of the November firearm deer season, and no more than two permits can be issued to persons older than age 19 and two permits to persons younger than 19.
More details about the permit and season:
- The bag limit is one whitetail or mule deer of either sex. The permit counts against the two-buck permit maximum.
- Only weapons legal for archery and firearm seasons may be used.
- Permits are valid only on the land owned or leased by the qualifying landowner that is listed on the permit.
- Resident qualifying landowners must own or lease at least 80 acres of farm or ranch land used for agricultural purpose. No more than one permit can be issued per 80 acres of land owned or leased.
- Nonresident qualifying landowners must own at least 320 acres of farm or ranch land used for agricultural purpose. Leased land does not qualify. No more than one permit can be issued per 320 acres.
- Land leased for hunting or recreational purposes does not qualify for landowner permits.
- Applications are online at OutdoorNebraska.gov/landownerpermits and must be mailed or brought into Nebraska Game and Parks Commission district offices to complete permit purchases.
- Those holding Limited Landowner or Antlerless Only permits may hunt Nov. 6-8 using archery equipment only; firearms are not permitted.
The Special Landowner Deer Season was created by the passage of LB 126 in the Nebraska Legislature’s 2020 session.
For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org or read the Nebraska Big Game Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/Guides.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.