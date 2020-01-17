As of a little after 2 p.m. today (Friday, Jan. 17, 2020), Broken Bow has a new Mayor. City council president Rod Sonnichsen was sworn in a Mayor after the position was vacant following the recall of Jon Berghorst earlier in the week.
In short address after the swearing in, Sonnichsen began by thanking the previous Mayor for his service. He also thanked Berghorst's family for the strong support Berghorst received while in office. "Family means everything," he said.
Sonnichsen said he comes to the office with no agenda however he does have a a contract and that contract is with the citizens of Broken Bow, that being his oath of office. "I may lead the City but the citizens lead me," he said.
One of the first priorities, Sonnichsen said, would be to fill open positions so that city is running at full capacity by spring. He also shared four words with the crowd of about twenty there to witness the swearing in.
"Forward," "Positive," "Smile," and "Grow." "Let's grow," the Mayor said. "Let's grow together.
Read more about the Mayor's comments in the Jan. 23 issue of the Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.