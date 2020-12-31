Current Copywriter and On-Air-Talent Jeremy Shipe has been named the Station Manager at KCNI/KBBN Radio effective Jan. 1, 2021.
A native of Bennington, Neb., Shipe has been with KCNI/KBBN Radio since 2015. He graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor of Journalism in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying graphic design, video production, sales, writing, and media law.
“I had never been in radio and Dave was the one to give me my shot out of college and I didn’t know what the future would hold at that time, but I’ve really fallen in love with radio. I’m excited for a new adventure and new position,” Shipe said.
Shipe will take over the duties of Station Manger from owner David Birnie, who has been in the position since 1990.
While he may be handing off the day-to-day operations to Shipe, Birnie stated that he has no plans on retiring just slowing down to spend more time with family. “I’m not thinking about slowing down to the point where you won’t see me or hear me anymore. "I just want to enjoy a little bit more time with my wife since she is retired,” Birnie said. ”This is a great crew. They can do it."
During the past five years, Shipe has been an integral part in advancing the technology at KCNI/KBBN Radio including a new automated music system, updated streaming software, remote access capabilities, and video streaming equipment for sporting events.
Shipe said, “I’m excited to see what the future holds and I would really like to expand what KCNI/KBBN does for the community past what we already do. I hope the community enjoys what we put together and still continues to see, years down the line as where they go for news, weather, and sports and great music.”
