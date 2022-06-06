The person tapped to be the next superintendent of Anselmo-Merna Public Schools died yesterday, June 5, 2022. According to communication sent to parents by current superintendent Dr. Logan Lightfoot yesterday which is accessible from the school's website, Rodney "Rod" Gaston passed away from natural causes.
A brief web-post by Carpenter-Breland Funeral Home in McCook says Gaston was 65.
Gaston's profile on Wauneta-Palisade Schools states that he and his wife, Pam, have been married 30 years and they have four sons, the youngest a junior in high school. Gaston was a native of Grant, Neb. Gaston was the science and Ag teacher, assistant principal and the activities director at Wauneta-Palisade schools in southwest Nebraska.
Lightfoot’s letter further states the A-M Board of Education and administrative team will develop plans to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year and he will update the community as plans are finalized. Gaston was to take over superintendent duties at the school in July.
"Please keep the Wauneta-Palisade community, and in particular Pam and the Gaston family, in your prayers," Lightfoot writes. "The loss of Rod will be felt by many."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.