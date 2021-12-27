It’s been a fairly mild winter so far, however, the New Year will begin with downright cold temperatures. For Custer County, Nebr., Jan. 1, 2022 could see a high near 12 degrees according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in North Platte.
New Year’s Eve could see a low around 2 with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight.
Before then, however, Monday and Tuesday should be mostly sunny, though breezy, with highs in the low 40s and upper 30s.
Nighttime lows drop into the low teens Tuesday night with a low of 12. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high about 26 then temps drop back to 12 for Wednesday night.
Thursday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 40 then clear overnight with a low of 15.
Friday (New Year’s Eve) will be above freezing with a daytime high forecast to be 36 before dropping to single digits to herald in the New Year.
There’s a 30 percent chance of snow on Saturday (New Year’s Day) with a high near 12. Night time lows could be around -5 Saturday, according to the NWS forecast.
At this time, Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.