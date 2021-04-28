Broken Bow’s newest fire truck was on hand for Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting April 27.
The 45 foot long truck carries a 100 foot platform ladder which can hold two firefighters in full gear. An air delivery system provides fresh air if needed at the top of the platform. The truck can pump 2,000 gallons/minute.
Andy Holland, EMS Fire and Rescue Director, explained that the ladder can be lowered to the ground for people to enter and exit the platform, if necessary, rather than climbing and descending the ladder. The $159,900 truck was paid for by funds collected by Broken Bow city sales tax.
After the council meeting, council members and attendees were invited to take at look at the truck which was parked across the street from the Municipal Building. Holland said the truck, which has been in Broken Bow since April 18, has not yet gone on a call.
