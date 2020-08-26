Nine students were inducted into the first chapter of the Business National Honor Society for Broken Bow Public Schools. The ceremony took place Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 after an induction ceremony for the National Honor Society.
Congratulations to Isak Chancellor, vice-president; Kassidy Cyboron, secretary; Lathan Duda; Carsten Fox; McKenna Palmer, treasurer; Jonathan Schaaf; Cami Schweitzer, president; Kali Staples; and Wyatt Woodward.
Read more about how the BNHS got started at BBPS and how students qualify for membership in the Sept. 3, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.