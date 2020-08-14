There will be no Kite Flight at Callaway this year. The decision to not hold the annual Labor Day weekend event was made by the Callaway Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Chamber President Stacey Guthard said the decision was made due to concern about the spread of COVID-19. "Some of the big fliers were concerned about it," Guthard said. "We want to put on a quality show, and if some of the big fliers don't come, there is less for spectators to see."
Guthard said the event has been postponed to next year. She recognized the impact not holding such events can have. "It takes an economic toll on businesses," she said.
Kindle Rice, chairperson for the Kite Flight Committee said the decision was a hard one to make. ""It's a difficult and very frustrating decision," she said,"But ultimately for the safety of the spectators, fliers and community, it was the best decision overall."
The event draws people from across the country as well as internationally brings with it the concern of visitors bringing COVID to the area as well as visitors contracting it here. Both Guthard and Rice acknowledged the recent increase in positive COVID cases in Custer County. Since Tuesday, Aug. 11, to Friday morning, Aug. 14, an additional eight positive cases have been reported.
Despite the disappointment, they both are optimistic. "It's not cancelled. It's postponed," Guthard said.
"It will be 30+1 in 2021," Rice said.
