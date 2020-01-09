There will not be a change of venue at this time for State of Nebraska v. Jonathon Berghorst.
Custer County Judge Tami Schendt ruled today (Jan. 9, 2020) there was no evidence that an impartial jury could not be assembled for the Jan. 29 trial.
Schendt said attorneys can ask questions of potential jurors when they are assembled for the trial and the defense can renew the motion at that time.
Schendt stated the court relied upon statutes and case law to make the decision.
The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29. A jury of six is to be selected from a pool of 40. The pool will be larger than the normal pool of 30.
Berghorst, the Mayor of Broken Bow, currently faces two charges in Custer County Court - Third degree assault and Oppression by color of office (abuse of power).
