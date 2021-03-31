In a special meeting Friday (March 26, 2021) the Custer County Ag Society voted to rescind the motion to open up Trotter Arena at the Custer County Fairgrounds to events other than livestock events including a demolition derby. At issue was that the motion was made and voted on at the March 11 meeting without being on the agenda.
The topic, on the agenda for the Friday meeting, brought more than a dozen members of the public to the meeting to voice concerns that a demo derby would leave behind debris that could injure horses and other livestock...
See the complete article in the April 1, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief including more on why the motion was rescinded, discussion on arena location and the suggestion of a second arena at the Custer County Fairgrounds.
...The discussion was at times emotional and passionate and lasted for an estimated 45 minutes. After the meeting was adjourned, unofficial discussion continued and for some, tense conversation continued for a few more minutes. The board will consider options at future meetings.
Read the column by Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor, "Do the Fairgrounds need two arena?" in the April 1, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
