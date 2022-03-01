Luke Wassom, general manager of Sargent Pipe, said there were no injuries in the accident at the intersection of Highways 2 and 21 this morning (Tuesday, March 1, 2022).
A truck owned by Sargent Irrigation was carrying 16" well casings purchased from Sargent Pipe overturned early thing morning. The truck was not drivable and the casings were loaded onto another.
Hwy 21/South 8th Ave was closed between Hwy 2/South E and South F while the accident was being cleared.
