From Mark Becker, Nebraska Public Power District, 10:45 a.m., Feb. 18, 2021
From spp.org:
As of 9:30 a.m. Central time, Feb. 18, 2021, Southwest Power Pool (SPP) is no longer under an energy emergency alert (EEA). Due to continuing high loads and other implications of severe cold weather, it remains in a period of conservative operations until 10 p.m. Central time, Feb. 20, for the entire SPP balancing authority area.
