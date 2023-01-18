The office of the Custer County Chief is closed due to weather today (Wed., Jan 18, 2023). The Jan. 19 issue of the Chief was printed on schedule and is currently at the post office awaiting delivery. However, no mail truck are in from Grand Island. Local subscriptions will go in the mail tomorrow (Thursday) if rural carriers are out. Thank you for understanding. We appreciate your reading the Chief!
featured
No mail trucks today, Chief out tomorrow (hopefully!)
- Mona Weatherly,Managing Editor
-
- Updated
Latest News
- No mail trucks today, Chief out tomorrow (hopefully!)
- I-80 closed, some roads impassable
- Snow accumulation potential upped again
- Snow emergency in Broken Bow
- Foot of snow possible for central Nebraska
- Snow totals increase for central Nebraska
- Winter storm to arrive mid-week, watches issued
- Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a Day of Service
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow totals increase for central Nebraska
- Indians Savings Bank opens today at North Park
- Foot of snow possible for central Nebraska
- Snow accumulation potential upped again
- Winter storm to arrive mid-week, watches issued
- Snow emergency in Broken Bow
- Local connection to "The Pale Blue Eye" at the Fox Theater
- Nebraska Medicaid to resume regular reviews of Medicaid eligibility
- City to apply for grant for wellness and child care center
- I-80 closed, some roads impassable
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.