Mona Weatherly

The office of the Custer County Chief is closed due to weather today (Wed., Jan 18, 2023). The Jan. 19 issue of the Chief was printed on schedule and is currently at the post office awaiting delivery. However, no mail truck are in from Grand Island. Local subscriptions will go in the mail tomorrow (Thursday) if rural carriers are out. Thank you for understanding. We appreciate your reading the Chief!

